Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward to Ban "Minpaku" Biz in Residential Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward plans to basically ban "minpaku" private lodging operations in residential areas and near schools, in response to an increase in complaints, it was learned Monday.

The ward plans to solicit public comments as early as October and submit an ordinance revision to the ward assembly in February.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the number of homes registered for minpaku in Shinjuku stood at 3,775 as of July 15, the highest among municipalities nationwide. The figure rose further to 3,928 at the end of August, according to the ward.

More than half of these facilities are believed to operate in residential areas or near schools.

The ward's planned ban would apply to both existing and new minpaku facilities in residential-only zones and educational districts designated under city planning. Existing facilities would be given a grace period after the ordinance revision takes effect.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]