Japan, U.S., S. Korea Kick Off Joint Exercise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea kicked off their Freedom Edge 2026 joint military exercise on Monday with an opening ceremony at the U.S. Air Force's Yokota Air Base in Tokyo.

This year's exercise, the fourth of its kind and the first since last September, is apparently intended to demonstrate trilateral cooperation amid concerns over North Korea and China.

"To preserve peace and security...between nations in this region, it is necessary for like-minded nations to join to collectively secure the liberties we hold so dear," Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, said in an address at the ceremony.

The three countries will carry out drills in the East China Sea south of South Korea's Jeju Island, according to Japan's Joint Staff and other sources. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyer Atago and P-1 patrol aircraft will take part in the exercise alongside U.S. and South Korean naval vessels and fighter jets.

The training will take place across multiple domains, including maritime, air and cyber. The three countries will also seek to strengthen integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]