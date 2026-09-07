Takaichi Eyes Meeting with Trump ahead of U.S.-China Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is exploring opportunities to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during her visit to the United States later this month, hoping to exchange views on China and demonstrate their close relationship ahead of a U.S.-China summit.

The move comes as differences between Tokyo and Washington have emerged over the International Criminal Court and Japan's fiscal policy.

Japan will be "watching with great interest" the U.S.-China summit scheduled for Sept. 24, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a news conference Monday. "We will continue to closely coordinate at all levels, including between the Japanese and U.S. leaders and foreign ministers."

Takaichi is slated to address the U.N. General Assembly for the first time in a general debate on Sept. 22. Trump is scheduled to speak earlier the same day.

Japan-China ties have soured after Beijing strongly objected to a parliamentary remark by Takaichi on a possible Taiwan contingency, while Trump is hoping to secure economic gains in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]