LDP Policy Head Kobayashi Seen Retaining Key Post in Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering keeping Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in a key post in planned reshuffles of her cabinet and the executive lineup of the LDP, informed sources said Monday.

Kobayashi may be retained in his current post or given an important ministerial position in the reshuffles expected to take place as early as mid-September.

LDP parliamentary affairs chief Hiroshi Kajiyama may also be retained or given a cabinet post.

Takaichi plans to keep Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in his current post, while Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is also likely to be retained.

She appears to be seeking to maintain close ties with party members who may seek to succeed her, including Kobayashi, ahead of the LDP presidential election next autumn, analysts said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]