Farm Minister Visits Central Japan Region Hit by Heavy Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Hakui, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki has visited Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama prefectures in the Hokuriku region, central Japan, to assess damage from heavy rain in late August.

On Monday, Suzuki visited farmland near the Ouchigata lagoon in the city of Hakui, Ishikawa, which was flooded due to a river embankment collapse. "We want to respond as much as possible to (producers') hopes to resume farming," Suzuki told reporters after the visit.

Around Hakui, 290 hectares, including farmland, remain flooded. Soil and sand may have accumulated in the paddy fields, raising concerns about the impact on production.

Ishikawa Governor Yukiyoshi Yamano asked Suzuki for support, saying, "It's important to create an environment in which rice planting can be carried out again next spring."

In the city of Sakai, Fukui, Suzuki visited the Tanaka Noen farm, which produces rice and other products, and received an explanation about the disaster damage from Yuki Tanaka, head of the farm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]