N. Korea Raps Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Joint Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--North Korean defense minister Kim Song Gi has released a statement criticizing the Freedom Edge joint military exercise, which Japan, the United States and South Korea started on Monday.

North Korea will take strong countermeasures if the United States and its allies attempt a military confrontation with North Korea, said the statement, released via Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday.

The exercise in East China Sea waters south of South Korea’s Jeju Island is set to run until Friday.

Referring to the Orient Shield joint drills among Japan, the United States and Australia from Tuesday, Kim said that the consecutive U.S.-led exercises pose a serious security threat to North Korea.

North Korea raises the alarm over the reckless military provocations by the United States and its followers and severely warns of the consequences, the statement said, showing Pyongyang’s readiness to take countermeasures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]