PM Takaichi Secures Discretion over LDP Leadership Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided at a meeting of party executives on Tuesday to give LDP President and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discretion over a renewal of the party leadership.

If the government adopts a fiscal 2027 tax system reform package, including a plan to lower the consumption tax rate on food, at a cabinet meeting on Sept. 15, Takaichi is expected to conduct a party leadership reshuffle as early as Sept. 16.

The prime minister is expected then to reshuffle her cabinet and the lineup of state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers by Sept. 18.

At Tuesday's meeting, Takaichi sought discretion over the party personnel matter. Referring to a survey of party members about their desired positions, she said, "I read all the responses and realized the party's abundant human resources."

On the tax system reform package, Takaichi asked the party's Tax System Research Commission to discuss details for an early adoption.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]