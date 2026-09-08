Takaichi Seen Adding 1 JIP Member to Cabinet in Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering appointing one member of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to her cabinet when she reshuffles it as early as Sept. 16, government sources said Tuesday.

A JIP member is likely to be appointed internal affairs minister or minister of state for regulatory reform, with the final decision expected to reflect the wishes of the JIP.

A senior government official hinted at the possibility of the planned cabinet reshuffle taking place on Sept. 17.

The JIP is set to shift from its current cooperation with the Takaichi government from outside the cabinet to cooperation from within the cabinet, with a party member taking a ministerial post. The JIP has remained outside the cabinet since the Takaichi administration was launched in October last year.

Possible JIP members being floated to join the Takaichi cabinet include former party leader Nobuyuki Baba, current co-leader Fumitake Fujita and Secretary-General Hiroshi Nakatsuka, people familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]