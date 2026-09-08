Japan to Assess Impact from China's Antidumping Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to assess the impact of antidumping measures introduced by China against a semiconductor material made in Japan, officials said Tuesday.

"We will fully examine their impact and respond appropriately to ensure there is no undue disruption to business activities," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said of the Chinese measures at a press conference.

The Chinese measures, announced on Monday, require importers of dichlorosilane produced in Japan to pay deposits of up to 99.2 pct.

The antidumping measures are apparently part of a campaign by Beijing to tighten regulations on trade with Japan following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year on a possible Taiwan conflict. Beijing has strengthened regulations on exports of so-called dual-use goods to Japan.

Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa told a separate press conference that his country has been urging China to withdraw the export controls. "Regulations on dual-use goods exports targeting only Japan run counter to international trade practices," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]