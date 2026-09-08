Japan to Allow N. Korean Athletes to Enter for Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing to allow North Korean athletes to enter the country for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture, government officials said Tuesday.

Japan generally prohibits North Korean nationals from entering the country as part of its sanctions, but plans to make an exception for the North Korean delegation to the international sporting event.

"We need to separate the sanctions and the opportunity to participate in the event," one of the officials said.

North Korea has informed the Asian Games' organizing committee that it intends to send a delegation. About 150 athletes are expected to take part in multiple events at the games, which will run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4.

North Korean athletes were last allowed to enter Japan for a sporting event during the final round of the women's soccer qualifiers in Asia for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]