Japan Aims to Improve Injured SDF Members' Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and health minister Kenichiro Ueno on Tuesday confirmed cooperation in improving the country's life-saving and treatment capability for injured Self-Defense Forces personnel.

The defense and health ministries will soon set up a vice-ministerial consultation to study details, including collaboration between the SDF and ordinary medical institutions.

The outcome of discussions is expected to be reflected in three key national security-related documents to be updated later this year.

Japan has challenges in the SDF's medicine for war wounds, such as insufficient preparation for collaboration among the front lines, relay stations and destination hospitals, a lack of medical officers and shortages of medical supplies and equipment.

At their meeting, Koizumi sought more training opportunities for medical officers and collaboration with medical institutions so that injured troops will be received smoothly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]