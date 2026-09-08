Japan's Horie, 88, to Sail Solo, Nonstop across Pacific Again

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie, 88, said Tuesday he will try to sail solo and nonstop across the Pacific Ocean by yacht next spring.

If successful, he will break the world record for the oldest person to complete such a feat, a record he himself set at age 83.

Horie, a resident of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, plans to depart from San Francisco in March and sail to Japan, with the voyage expected to take about two months.

"The magma of my desire to sail has erupted," Horie said at a news conference in Nishinomiya, Hyogo, on Tuesday, his 88th birthday.

"I do not want this voyage to be my last," he added, expressing his intention to take on further challenges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]