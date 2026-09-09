More Japanese Regional Banks Sending Personnel to India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional lenders are increasingly dispatching staff to India to support clients from Japan, with nine banks having already taken such steps and at least seven more planning to follow suit.

Those banks aim to support their clients advancing from their local regions by collecting economic information in fast-growing India.

AKM Global, an accounting firm near the Indian capital of New Delhi, recently accepted dispatched employees from three Japanese regional banks in succession.

The first was Kentaro Kojima from Bank of Kyoto, who arrived in India in May last year. He provides advice to Japanese clients and searches for business partners for them.

According to Kojima, about 20 pct of around 70 listed companies in the western Japan prefecture of Kyoto have already expanded into India. Many of the rest are also considering entering the market, with unlisted small and midsize companies expected to follow suit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]