Japan to Provide 3 M. Dollars in Aid to Flood-Hit Nepal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 3 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Nepal, which suffered severe damage from the recent devastating floods, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The money will be used to provide humanitarian assistance in such sectors as food and health through international organizations including the U.N. World Food Program.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]