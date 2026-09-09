Seven-Eleven Japan to Launch New Apparel Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Major convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has said it will launch new clothing and accessories developed jointly with an affiliate of Japanese apparel firm And ST HD Co. in stages from Sept. 25.

The products will be available at Seven-Eleven Japan stores nationwide, according to the announcement Tuesday. By expanding its lineup of original items, Seven-Eleven Japan aims to attract young customers and double its annual clothing sales from the previous fiscal year.

A total of 28 products will go on sale, including a limited-edition T-shirt from And ST HD's popular "niko and..." brand, socks from its "Lowrys Farm" brand and "niko and..." scarves and mittens.

Starting in late October, Seven-Eleven Japan will release 10 products made with And ST HD and featuring major Japanese character goods maker Sanrio Co.'s Hello Kitty.

Seven-Eleven Japan has so far sold socks, T-shirts and stockings that have simple designs and are mainly intended for emergency purchases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]