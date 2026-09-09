Ex-CDP Members Seen to Form New Party after Leaving CRA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Members of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan are considering forming a new party after leaving the CRA following the failure of a planned merger among the CRA, the CDP and Komeito, it was learned Tuesday.

CRA members from Komeito are expected to leave the CRA and return to Komeito by the end of this month at the earliest, informed sources said.

The CRA is set to continue to exist with only one lawmaker, primarily to handle financial matters.

CRA leader Junya Ogawa is expected to explain the policy to its members Wednesday.

Ogawa and other CRA executives held a meeting Tuesday to discuss responses after the three opposition parties recently gave up their merger plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]