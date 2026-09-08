Level 5 Flood Warning Issued for Central Japan River

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry issued the highest Level 5 emergency flood warning for the Shonai River, which flows through Aichi and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rain hit parts of the Tokai central region in the afternoon due to a rain front extending along the Pacific coast.

The water level at the Seko reference observation station in Nagoya, Aichi, on the Yada River, which is part of the Shonai River system, reached a level that could trigger flooding.

"It is necessary to ensure your safety by moving to higher ground that is less prone to flooding," Takuya Hosomi, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a press conference.

The emergency flood warning affects 14 municipalities, including Nagoya and Seto in Aichi and Tajimi and Toki in Gifu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]