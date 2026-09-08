Ex-PM Ishiba Stresses Need to Deepen Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed the importance of strengthening Japan-South Korea relations in a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik in Seoul on Tuesday.

"Compared with the situation in 2002, when I first became director-general of the former Defense Agency (now the Defense Ministry), U.S. power has been declining," Ishiba said.

"Strengthening Japan-South Korea relations is increasingly necessary for regional stability," he added.

Ishiba visited South Korea to attend a forum hosted by a South Korean media company.

South Korean public opinion toward Ishiba is broadly favorable, as many people view him as taking a sincere approach to the historical issues between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]