Japan Urges Iran to Restrain Civilian Vessel Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday strongly urged Iran to exercise maximum restraint over attacks on civilian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for crude oil shipments.

During phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Motegi expressed his concern about the continuing attacks on civilian ships by Iran in the strait.

Motegi reiterated Japan's position that it is important to restore free and safe navigation through the strait without additional costs. He also said that the future of the strait should be discussed with relevant countries.

Japan and Iran have held nine rounds of phone talks between their foreign ministers after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Motegi called on Araghchi to respond flexibly amid stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The Iranian minister explained Tehran's position. Both ministers agreed to maintain close communication toward a peaceful resolution of the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]