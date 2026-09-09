CRA to Disband; Ex-CDP Members to Form New Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance, a Japanese opposition party, decided Wednesday to disband, following the failure of its planned merger with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of party executives less than eight months after the CRA was formed in mid-January ahead of the House of Representatives election in February, in which the new party suffered a crushing defeat.

All CRA lawmakers, except for one former CDP member, will leave the party but are expected to form a unified parliamentary group in the Lower House. The party comprises solely Lower House members, of whom 21 were originally from the CDP and 28 from Komeito.

The former CDP members will seek to launch a new party by the start of an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in early October, while former Komeito members will rejoin their original party.

At a press conference after Wednesday's party meeting, Ogawa said, "We will promote middle-of-the-road politics through the formation of a new party and reunification with Komeito."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]