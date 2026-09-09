Family Marks 30 Years since Tokyo Student Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The bereaved family Wednesday remembered Junko Kobayashi, a female student at Tokyo's Sophia University killed in a high-profile unresolved case 30 years ago.

In a flower-laying ceremony at the site of the murder in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, the victim's 80-year-old father, Kenji, and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Kameari police station prayed for her soul.

"My beloved daughter, Junko, was suddenly robbed of her life," the father said. "I will never forgive the murderer who took away her dreams and hopes."

"I'm determined to continue our activities to resolve the case," he emphasized.

Police officers left the site, where the family's house used to stand, to hand passersby flyers on the case in front of Keisei Electric Railway Co.'s Shibamata Station.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]