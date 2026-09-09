Governor Promotes Hiroshima's Oysters, Sake in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Governor Mika Yokota promoted the prefecture's oysters and sake at an event in London on Tuesday, expressing her desire to boost exports to Britain and deepen friendship and business relations between Hiroshima and the European country through food culture.

Yokota, who took office last November, made her first overseas sales promotion trip for the western Japan prefecture's products.

About 20 people, including officials of British food importers and influencers, attended the event held at a Japanese restaurant.

Guests savored cuisine including a cold dish featuring fresh oysters in the shell harvested in Mitsu Bay in Hiroshima and shipped frozen from the prefecture.

Seven sake products from four breweries were served with the dishes, including "nigori," or cloudy sake, from Kamoizumi Shuzo Co. in the city of Higashihiroshima and "junmai" sake made only from rice, water and "koji" mold and brewed 38 years ago by Hanayoisyuzo Co. in the city of Shobara.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]