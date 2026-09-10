Convenient Protein Products Gaining Popularity in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food companies are offering more protein-rich options for health-conscious consumers, including curry and coffee products.

While protein supplements have had an image of being something for people trying to bulk up, companies are offering more convenient options as public awareness grows that protein is a key nutrient for leading a healthy life.

In June, House Foods Corp. released a ready-to-eat pouch curry with 30 grams of protein, which is roughly half of the recommended daily protein intake.

Containing chicken breast and protein powder, the curry was developed to encourage people to eat curry not only because it is delicious, but also because it is healthy, the company said.

Maisen Fine Food Co. offers a product that allows consumers to add protein to a staple food. Consumers can increase their protein intake simply by adding soy protein granules when cooking their rice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]