Aviation Proposed for Japan's New Foreign Worker Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government proposed Wednesday that the aviation sector be added to a new "employment for skill development" program for foreign workers that will start in April 2027 to replace the technical intern training program.

The government presented the proposal, which was included in draft plans to revise operation policies for the employment for skill development program, at a meeting of an expert panel on the existing specified skilled worker program and the new program.

The new program will be operated alongside the specified skilled worker program, both of which provide residence status for foreign workers.

The government aims to adopt the change at a cabinet meeting in December.

While adding the aviation sector, which is already included in the specified skilled worker program, to the new program, the government plans to keep the sector's combined upper limit to accept foreign workers unchanged at 4,900.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]