Hagiuda Seen Retaining LDP Post in Party Exec Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering retaining Koichi Hagiuda as executive acting secretary-general of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a planned reshuffle of the LDP's executive lineup, LDP sources said Wednesday.

Takaichi is expected to maintain the current party executive lineup, including LDP Vice President Taro Aso.

In the planned reshuffle of her cabinet, she is also likely to retain Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in his current post. Attention is focused on whether internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will stay on.

Hagiuda had close relations with the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and assumed his current LDP post in October last year. He has been in charge of coordinating policy and parliamentary affairs with the prime minister's office and the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner. Hagiuda has also supported Aso and LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki.

In the reshuffle of the LDP's executive lineup, Takaichi is also expected to keep Suzuki and LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi in their current positions. The prime minister held talks with Aso for some 30 minutes at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]