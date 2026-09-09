Australian Envoy Seeks Energy Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Australian Ambassador to Japan Andrew Shearer expressed hope Wednesday for expanded cooperation with Japan in the energy sector, with China's increasing economic coercion in the Asia-Pacific region in mind.

At a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Shearer said that Australia is Japan's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas. "Australia has never failed to deliver LNG shipments to Japan, notwithstanding financial crises, pandemics and periods of global instability," he added.

"Our economies remain highly complementary," he said. "Australia brings resources, Japan brings technology, innovation, capital and manufacturing expertise."

"That powerful combination can help shape the energy systems of the future," he added, calling for greater cooperation in renewable energy.

Australia plans to introduce an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate under its next-generation naval frigate construction program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]