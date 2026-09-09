Funeral Held for Norway's Former King, Japan Crown Prince Invited

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A funeral ceremony was held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Wednesday for the late King Harald V of Norway, who died at the age of 89 last month.

Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko were invited to the funeral. Royal family members from European countries attended the ceremony, including Britain's Prince William. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly attended.

Many citizens lined the route from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral to pay their final respects as the former king's coffin passed by.

The late King broke with tradition by marrying Queen Sonja, who was born a commoner, in 1968. He ascended the throne in 1991 and was known for his approachable personality and his efforts to modernize the royal family.

In his later years, he faced health problems and controversies involving the royal family.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]