7 Yrs Sought for Ex-Truck Driver over Fatal Expressway Crash in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a seven-year prison sentence for former truck driver Mitsuyo Mizutani on Thursday over an expressway accident that killed six people in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in March.

According to the indictment and other sources, Mizutani was looking at her smartphone when her truck crashed into the back of a parked vehicle on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in the city of Kameyama before dawn on March 20. She was driving at about 82 kilometers per hour, exceeding the speed limit.

During her trial, the prosecution pointed out that Mizutani was watching short video-sharing app TikTok at the time, adding that she had habitually watched her smartphone while driving.

During a court hearing on Aug. 31, Mizutani said, "I am really sorry that I caused the deaths of six people due to my selfish driving."

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]