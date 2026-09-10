Self-Harm Cases, Suicide Attempts on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of people transported by ambulance due to self-harm and suicide attempts is on an upward trend in Japan, reaching 43,631 cases in 2025, a survey showed Thursday.

The survey, released on World Suicide Prevention Day, was taken by the Japan Suicide Countermeasures Promotion Center, a general incorporated association designated by the health minister. It analyzed emergency transport data held by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The study found that an average of 120 people per day were rushed to hospital last year for self-inflicted injuries, including suicide attempts and fatal cases. The annual total rose in most of the years from 2019.

Data covering the period from 2016 to 2024 showed a notable increase in such cases involving young people under 40. The figure for those aged 19 or younger rose by 2.6 times. Women made up a larger share of cases than men.

The center also examined incidents at emergency medical centers nationwide. Between December 2022 and December 2025, a total of 9,168 cases of self-harm and suicide attempts were confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]