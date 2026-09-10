Japan Eyes Security Sector for New Foreign Worker Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will set up an expert panel to discuss adding the security sector to the Employment for Skill Development Program for foreign workers, which will start in April 2027 to replace the technical intern training program.

The panel will also consider adding the security sector to the residency program for foreign workers with designated skills.

Following the panel's report, due to be compiled as early as January, the NPA will ask the Justice Ministry and other relevant authorities to revise the programs.

The panel will consist of six experts with extensive knowledge of the employment of foreign workers, including a lawyer, a university professor and an industry representative.

They will discuss how many foreign workers the security sector will be allowed to accept, which security tasks can be assigned to them, and what skills they will be required to have, including the required level of Japanese language proficiency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]