Japan Police to Deploy Up to 10,000 Officers for Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday that it will deploy up to 10,000 police officers per day for security operations at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled to begin in earnest on Sept. 19.

About 3,100 of the personnel will be sent from police departments nationwide to prepare for terrorist attacks and other contingencies.

Based on the revised drone regulation law that took effect in July, drone flights will be temporarily prohibited within a 1-kilometer radius of the venue for the opening ceremony, which Emperor Naruhito will attend, and accommodations for participants and dignitaries.

To combat “lone offenders,” who carry out terrorist attacks alone, the police will use artificial intelligence for the first time to detect signs of potential attacks on social media and assess the level of danger.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]