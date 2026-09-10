Japan Demands Correction to Equal Earth Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it has demanded a correction to an Equal Earth world map on a website, claiming that the map uses the same color for Russian territory and the four islands disputed between Japan and Russia.

The correction demand was made to the operator of the website showing the map via the Japanese Embassy in the United States, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

"Displays that contradict the Japanese government's position are seen (on the map)," Kihara said at a press conference. "We need to prevent incorrect perceptions regarding our country's territories and geographical names from spreading," the top government spokesman stressed.

The map contains a description stating that the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories, are effectively controlled by Russia but also claimed by Japan. The Japanese government maintains that the islands are part of Japan's inherent territory.

The Equal Earth map projection accurately represents the size of each continent. Earlier this month, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the use of maps using the projection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]