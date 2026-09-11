25 Years On, Father of Japanese Sept. 11 Victim Still in Grief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The father of a Japanese victim of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States reflects on his loss as 25 years have passed since the tragedy in which about 3,000 people were killed.

"My sorrow and anger will persist until I die," said Kazusada Sumiyama, 89, whose first son, Yoichi Sugiyama, was killed in the attacks at age 34. "I don't know how to live with this feeling."

Sugiyama worked at the New York branch of then Fuji Bank, now Mizuho Bank, in the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex that collapsed. His death was confirmed in April 2002.

He studied English intensively from his school days, hoping to go abroad. In 2000, he was assigned to the New York branch, a posting he had long hoped for.

While Sumiyama was proud of his son as he worked "at the center of global finance," he was also uneasy following a series of terror attacks that occurred before the Sept. 11 incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]