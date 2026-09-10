Japan Eyes Stronger Regulations over "Dark Pattern" User Interfaces

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency plans to comprehensively strengthen regulations over "dark patterns," or website designs and other user interfaces that lead consumers to make decisions against their interests, it was learned Thursday.

This plan is included in an interim report on dark patterns that was published by the agency the same day. The agency intends to submit related legislation, including a possible revision to the specified commercial transactions law, to next year's ordinary Diet session.

As cases that should be regulated, the interim report cites unclear displays of payment amounts or contract periods, false displays about consumer reviews and inventory information, and displays using intimidating language to encourage consumers to file applications. It calls for administrative action against any violations.

According to the agency, dark patterns come in various forms, including methods designed to mislead consumers, and some cases are difficult to address under existing laws. In light of this situation, the interim report notes the need to consider comprehensive regulations.

The agency also released a separate interim report featuring a plan to restrict the unfair obstruction of cancellations of online subscription services and recurring product purchases. It eyes a revision to the consumer contract law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]