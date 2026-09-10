Dodgers Star Ohtani to Go on Injured List

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the 15-day injured list with his lingering right biceps and left knee injuries, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

The two-way Japanese player has missed six of the last seven games. He was last on the injured list in September 2023 with his right oblique injury with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani has not appeared on the mound since July 3. On Monday, when Ohtani returned to the lineup as a designated hitter after missing four consecutive games, he suggested that he was unlikely to pitch again this season. He was also sidelined on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This season, Ohtani has a batting average of .277, with 30 home runs and 80 runs batted in, while posting eight wins and two losses as a pitcher with an earned run average of 1.79 in 14 games.

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