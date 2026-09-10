Japan Lowers Travel Alerts for Some Middle East Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it has lowered its travel alerts for some areas in Israel, Iraq, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

The government judged that the Middle East situation has been relatively calm, despite ongoing exchanges of attacks between the United States and Iran.

In Iraq and Lebanon, where the highest alert of Level 4, which calls for evacuation, had been in effect for the entire country, the alert was lowered in some areas to Level 3, which calls for refraining from travel.

The alert was downgraded to Level 2, which calls for avoiding nonessential travel, in some areas in Israel and the Palestinian territories, from Level 3, excluding areas along the Lebanese border and the Gaza Strip.

Following a memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran aimed at ending their hostilities, Japan had lowered its travel alerts for seven countries near Iran, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]