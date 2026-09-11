Toyota Launches Entry-Level Racing Kart

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. has released an entry-level racing kart for users ranging from children to adults under its GR motorsports brand.

The GR KART, which has a suggested retail price of 385,000 yen, is the world's first racing kart produced by an automaker, officials said Thursday. It can be driven at kart courses across the country. No driver's license is required, although it cannot be driven on public roads.

Toyota hopes to broaden participation in motorsports, saying that it wants people to experience the pleasure of driving from an early age.

The GR KART measures 182 centimeters long, 116 centimeters wide and 67 centimeters high. The steering wheel and pedals are adjustable to accommodate drivers between 135 centimeters and 185 centimeters tall. The kart can be transported in Toyota's Noah and Voxy minivans without being disassembled and can also be stored upright.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]