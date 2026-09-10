Nissan Eyes Production Boost to 1 M. Units in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it aims to increase its annual vehicle production in Japan to 1 million units by reorganizing its domestic production operations around three key manufacturing facilities.

The company expects to significantly increase domestic output from some 700,000 units in the previous fiscal year, anticipating growth in domestic sales and exports.

The reorganization is expected to be implemented over the next few years, and the company plans to launch a new compact car model in Japan and abroad in the medium term.

The three production facilities are the Tochigi plant in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and factories of Nissan Motor Kyushu Co. and Nissan Shatai Kyushu Co., both located in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Nissan will transfer production of the Serena minivan and the Elgrand luxury minivan from the two Kyushu-based plants to the Tochigi plant to boost capacity utilization there, while continuing production of sports cars and electric vehicles at the eastern Japan site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]