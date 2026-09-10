Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Return from Trip to Norway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport aboard a government plane on Thursday after attending a funeral for the late King Harald V of Norway.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess attended the funeral held at Oslo Cathedral on Wednesday. According to Japan's Imperial Household Agency, they took part in a funeral procession carrying a coffin from the royal palace to the cathedral and attended a reception at the palace. Funeral wreaths from Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were placed in front of the coffin.

Crown Prince Akishino conveyed condolences from the Emperor and Empress to Norway's King Haakon VIII. The Crown Prince also conveyed condolences from Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, along with their message saying, "We have fond memories of the members of the Norwegian royal family, including the late King Harald V."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]