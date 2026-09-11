Japan Ruling LDP OKs Food Consumption Tax Cut Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday approved a tax system reform package featuring a food consumption tax cut plan and an income-linked benefit program, with the package expected to receive cabinet approval on Tuesday.

The package was approved at Friday's joint meeting of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System and Research Commission on Social Security System. The government hopes to submit a related bill to an extraordinary session of parliament expected to be convened this autumn, after the proposal secures cabinet approval next week.

Before the meeting, the central government held discussions with local governments on the latter's burden from the proposed tax cut and benefits. The local government side accepted the measures to be included in the package and agreed to continue discussions on further details.

The proposal features a plan to reduce the consumption tax rate on food from the current 8 pct to 1 pct for two years from next April and another plan on an early introduction of a program to provide low- and middle-income workers with benefits equivalent to the remaining 1 pct tax rate to effectively lower the food consumption tax to zero.

The benefit program will be introduced on a full scale in April 2029. Benefits will be paid every autumn. In fiscal 2029, when the food tax rate returns to 8 pct, payments will be made twice, in April and autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]