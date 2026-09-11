July U.S. Forex Intervention worth 500 M. Euros: ECB Head

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. financial authorities carried out a foreign exchange intervention worth 500 million euros to prop up the yen on July 31, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

“I’m not going to comment” on any foreign exchange intervention of any kind, Lagarde told a press conference in Berlin. But she disclosed the size of the euro-selling, yen-buying intervention.

The British daily Financial Times has reported that the U.S. side had not notified the ECB in advance of the selling of euros conducted that day in its coordinated action with Japan to shore up the yen.

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