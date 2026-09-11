Chubu Electric Seen Withdrawing Nuclear Plant Restart Application

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. is planning to withdraw its application to restart the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, following a data cherry-picking scandal, it was learned Friday.

Regarding the scandal, Chubu Electric said the same day that it had received a report from an investigative committee of external lawyers. The company will hold a press conference on Monday, which President Kingo Hayashi will attend.

The company said that the scandal's impact on its earnings has not yet been determined.

At a press conference on Friday, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said that he had not learned the details of the report. "Based on Chubu Electric's response to our reporting order, we will take as strict action as possible," Akazawa noted.

In the scandal, Chubu Electric is suspected of underestimating possible earthquake vibrations during the Nuclear Regulation Authority's screening for the restart of the Hamaoka reactors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]