Quake-Hit Kumamoto to Offer Travel Discounts

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Kumamoto Prefecture will launch a travel discount campaign on Tuesday to stimulate tourism demand following a powerful earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture in July, Governor Takashi Kimura said Friday.

The discounts will apply to overnight stays in Kumamoto between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25.

“We want many people to visit Kumamoto,” Kimura said at a press conference, adding, “That will strongly support the recovery and reconstruction of the affected areas.”

The program will provide discounts of up to 60 pct on eligible travel packages.

For packages that include transportation fees, the maximum discount is 20,000 yen for one-night stays and 30,000 yen for stays of two nights or more.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]