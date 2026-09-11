Japan Lawmakers Urge Govt to Support U.S.-Sanctioned ICC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese lawmakers urged the government on Friday to continue supporting the International Criminal Court after the United States sanctioned its president, Tomoko Akane of Japan.

Yoko Kamikawa, head of the group, which consists of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the LDP's previous coalition partner, submitted an urgent recommendation to Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi.

The group called on the government to provide diplomatic support for the ICC to help prevent member states from withdrawing, so that the court in The Hague can fulfill its role.

In response, Hiraguchi expressed his intention to advance initiatives on judicial diplomacy.

"With the ICC going through a difficult period, it is important to express unwavering support," Kamikawa told reporters. She added that it is also "essential to maintain dialogue (with the United States) in a visible way."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]