Japan to Issue Commemorative Coin for Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry said Friday that it will issue a commemorative 1,000-yen coin for the International Horticultural Expo 2027 in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Priced at 33,500 yen, the coin's obverse design features the expo's mascot, Tunku Tunku, along with native Japanese plants that will adorn the event's venue, such as the golden lace and the golden-rayed lily. The other side bears the official logo of the expo.

The pure silver coin has a diameter of 40 millimeters and weighs 31.1 grams.

A total of 40,000 coins will be issued, and the Japan Mint will accept applications for about three weeks from Dec. 2.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]