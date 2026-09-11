BOJ Seen to Raise Rate to 1.25 Pct at Next Week's Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan plans to raise its policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25 pct, the highest level in about 31 years, at its policy-setting meeting next week, informed sources said Friday.

The last time the BOJ policy interest rate stood at 1.25 pct was in April 1995.

With underlying inflation approaching the BOJ's 2 pct target, the BOJ will raise its policy rate at the meeting starting Thursday to respond to upside risks to prices.

While the BOJ views the domestic economy as solid, it also recognizes growing upside risks to prices due to higher oil prices, a weaker yen and rising demand related to artificial intelligence.

The BOJ believes financial conditions to be accommodative, with lending remaining on an upward trend even after the central bank raised the policy rate to around 1.0 pct in June. If the BOJ maintains its current interest rate level, there is a risk that prices will rise above the 2 pct target.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]