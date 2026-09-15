INTERVIEW: IPC Head Hopes for Another Paralympics in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has voiced his hopes that Tokyo would host another Summer Paralympics.

In a recent interview with the Jiji Press in Tokyo, the 49-year-old praised again the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, held without spectators after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have this very personal dream...that...we see...the Summer Games (come) back to Tokyo," he said.

Both Tokyo and Japan "deserve" another shot with spectators, he added.

Invited by the Tokyo metropolitan government, Parsons participated in a three-day Tokyo Paralympics legacy tour from Aug. 28.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]