China to Raise Visa Fees 7-Fold for Japanese Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo said Friday that China will raise visa fees for Japanese nationals to about seven times the current level, effective for applications submitted on or after Monday.

The decision came after Japan introduced higher visa fees for foreign nationals in July.

China will increase the fees from the current 2,250 yen to 16,750 yen for a single-entry visa and from 3,750 yen to 25,100 yen for a double-entry visa.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference Friday that the change was made in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

In November 2024, the Chinese government resumed short-term visa waivers for Japanese citizens. Visitors can stay in the country for up to 30 days without a visa for tourism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]