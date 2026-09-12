Japanese Actor, Narrator Reo Morimoto Dies at 83

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Reo Morimoto, a Japanese actor and narrator known for his gentle voice, died on Sept. 4. He was 83.

Morimoto, whose real first name was Haruyuki, was from the central city of Nagoya.

His agency said Friday that he died suddenly of an unknown cause.

Morimoto made his acting debut in the 1967 drama series "Koukousei Jidai" on public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

He gained popularity as a narrator thanks to his distinctive and calm delivery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]