Chubu Electric Chairman Katsuno May Resign over Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. Chairman Satoru Katsuno is considering how to take responsibility for an earthquake risk data fraud scandal involving its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan, including the possibility of resigning, informed sources have said.

Chubu Electric is suspected of cherry-picking earthquake vibration data during regulatory screening for restarting the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The misconduct is believed to have occurred since at least 2012, prompting some to argue that Katsuno, who became chairman in 2015, should be held accountable.

The company has been involved in a series of scandals, including improperly billing costs for decommissioning the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Hamaoka plant and overcharging customers for electricity.

Industry officials have criticized Katsuno, with some saying that "there is no way he can remain in the position" and that "it is only a matter of time before he resigns."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]